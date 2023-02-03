South Carolina is in dire need of a win and will get its next chance Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Arkansas in SEC action.

The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC) have dropped six consecutive games, including a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday, marking their worst start in conference play since the 2013-14 season.

The tough road South Carolina has traveled on lately has taken its toll.

“It’s tough when you are losing,” Gamecocks point guard Meechie Johnson said, according to The State newspaper. “Nobody wants to lose, especially six in a row, and you’re right there to win these games.”

Johnson is pleading for a positive approach.

“You just got to lift a brother up. A lot of people may be down in a slump or whatever it may be,” Johnson said. “And the goal is to pick them up and move on to the next game. That’s all you can do.”

Arkansas is in a much different place, winning three of its last four. The latest victory for the Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5) was secured Tuesday as they put away Texas A&M 81-70.

Twins Makhel and Makhi Mitchell stood out, combining for 15 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks on their 23rd birthday. Their success as a duo isn’t a surprise.

“Me and my brother actually put in our own drills that could help us defensively in a game, and it showed tonight with the seven blocks and also rebounding as well. It just started in practice,” Makhel Mitchell said, according to BestofArkansasSports.com.

For South Carolina, Johnson scored 13 points in the loss to Mississippi State, knocking down three 3-pointers and ranks second on the team at 11.9 points per game. Gregory Jackson II leads the Gamecocks offensively, scoring 16.1 points per outing.

–Field Level Media