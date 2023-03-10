Cristian Roldan says Seattle Sounders are looking to “ride the momentum” as they attempt to make it three wins from three to begin the 2023 MLS campaign.

Brian Schmetzer’s Seattle travel to Eastern Conference side Cincinnati on the back of beating Colorado Rapids 4-0 and Real Salt Lake 2-0 on home soil.

The Sounders are on the road for the first time this term on Saturday and face a tough test against a Cincinnati side who have themselves started well, taking four points from six.

“We have to keep a good mentality and keep the training really high,” Roldan said ahead of the match at TQL Stadium.

“MLS is a funny thing. You go through phases and you want to ride the momentum. We played two great games and that’s awesome, but they were at home.

“We can’t be too high on those performances because there’s a lot of season left to play. You can’t become complacent.”

Cincinnati followed up a 2-1 win in their home opener against Houston Dynamo with a goalless draw at Orlando City last weekend.

The Orange and Blue had chances to win the game, but head coach Pat Noonan was pleased with a point that preserved his side’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

“Early in the season, when you go on the road and you’re maybe lacking sharpness in certain areas, specifically in front of goal, it’s important to find a way to get a point,” he said.

“Credit to the guys, they were able to do that in the last match, though we could have walked off the field with three points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Luciano Acosta

Cincinnati failed to find a way past Orlando last time out, but it was not for the want of trying from Acosta’s perspective as he managed three attempts on target. That was more than the combined total of every other player that featured for either team (two), while those three shots on goal were a career-high for the Argentinian.

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Seattle will be without injured forward Heber, who has scored in their opening two matches, but that has coincided with Ruidiaz’s return from his own hamstring injury. The Peru international came on for the final nine minutes of last week’s win against Real Salt Lake, and Schmetzer indicated on Thursday he may be ready to start this weekend.

MATCH PREDICTION – SOUNDERS WIN

This marks the first time Cincinnati have hosted the Sounders, with their two previous meetings coming in Seattle – a 4-1 victory for Schmetzer’s side and a 1-1 draw.

Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in each of their past seven home games, which is the best-such record in MLS, but they are up against a very strong Sounders side.

Seattle are the first team in MLS history to score more than five goals without conceding across their first two games, and our predictor model gives them the slight edge for this contest.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Cincinnati33.9 percent

Seattle37.5 percent

Draw28.6 percent