The Juan Soto sweepstakes come down to the wire, with baseball’s 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline fast approaching.

Soto is the biggest name on the block, with Washington considering bids for the 23-year-old slugger after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the team. Soto can be a free agent after 2024, and the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are considered among the clubs most likely to offer a trade package that could persuade Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo to unload his franchise cornerstone.

Willson Contreras, J.D. Martinez and Josh Bell are some other dangerous hitters likely available, while the starting pitcher pool could include Giants lefty Carlos Rodon, Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez and Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi.