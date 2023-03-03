BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Real Sociedad was held at home by Cadiz to 0-0, putting at risk its hold on third place in the Spanish league on Friday.

Sociedad is only two points head of Atletico Madrid, which can leap ahead of the Basque team if it beats Sevilla on Saturday.

Sociedad won nine in a row across all competitions before the run came to an end in late January. Since then, the San Sebastian-based club has won only once in the last seven games.

Sociedad’s goal is to finish in the top four and earn a Champions League berth. A month ago that looked very likely, but now Real Betis in sixth place is only four points back.

Cadiz held firm in defense and limited the host to a shot by Carlos Fernández that went wide in first-half injury time, and a last-gasp effort by Take Kubo repelled by goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma.

Cadiz striker Roger Martí had the best chance of the game when he rounded goalie Álex Remiro, only to hit the post from a tight angle in the 68th.

“We fought until the end, but as has been happening recently, we were just not as sharp as we should have been,” Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino said. “We still have our chances, but they are just not going in. Over any season there are some bad patches. We just need to be better in the final meters.”

David Silva and Mohamed-Ali Cho played as second-half substitutes for Sociedad after both missed several games due to injury.

Cadiz defender Fali was carried off on a stretcher in the final minutes with his neck in a brace.

The visitors moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

