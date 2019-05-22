Sports

Sneads softball moving on to 1A State Championship game

Pirates beat Lafayette 12-1 in semifinals game

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Sneads softball team is heading to the 1A State Championship Game.

The Pirates beat Lafayette 12-1 in the semifinals game to move on. 

Sneads will take on Trenton in the state championship game Wednesday. 

