Sneads softball moving on to 1A State Championship game
Pirates beat Lafayette 12-1 in semifinals game
VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Sneads softball team is heading to the 1A State Championship Game.
The Pirates beat Lafayette 12-1 in the semifinals game to move on.
Sneads will take on Trenton in the state championship game Wednesday.
