Sneads falls to Trenton in 1A State Softball Championship game
Tigers won 7-3 over Pirates
VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Sneads softball team's post-season run has come to an end.
The Pirates fell to the Trenton Tigers in the 1A State Championship game Wednesday.
The Tigers beat the Pirates 7-3.
