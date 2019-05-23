Sports

Sneads falls to Trenton in 1A State Softball Championship game

Tigers won 7-3 over Pirates

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Sneads softball team's post-season run has come to an end. 

The Pirates fell to the Trenton Tigers in the 1A State Championship game Wednesday. 

The Tigers beat the Pirates 7-3. 

 

