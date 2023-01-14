RADFORD, Va. (AP)DaQuan Smith scored 19 points, Shaquan Jules added a double-double and Radford held off Charleston Southern 75-70 on Saturday.

Smith was 6-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South Conference). Jules pitched in with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Josiah Jeffers scored 12.

Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 31 points for the Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3). RJ Johnson added 12 points and three steals, while Tyeree Bryan finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Radford visits Campbell and Charleston Southern hosts UNC Asheville.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.