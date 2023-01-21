RADFORD, Va. (AP)DaQuan Smith scored 22 points, Justin Archer posted a double-double and Radford cruised to a 95-80 victory over High Point on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South Conference). Archer totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bryan Antoine hit two 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Panthers (10-10, 2-6) were led by Zach Austin with 26 points and two blocks. Emmanuel Izunabor pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam finished with 13 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Radford next plays Thursday against Longwood at home, and High Point will host Campbell on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.