CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Aquan Smart scored 14 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 78-64 on Thursday night.

Smart added six rebounds for the Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson added 12 points while going 4 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Phillip Russell shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

Nick Ellington led the way for the Panthers (9-19, 5-10) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points, five assists and two steals for Eastern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.