GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Furman to an 80-67 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

Slawson added four steals for the Paladins (19-6, 10-2 Southern Conference) who upped their win streak to six. Alex Williams had 15 points and JP Pegues score 13.

B.J. Mack finished with 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Terriers (13-12, 5-7). Jackson Paveletzke added 14 points and five assists, while Amarri Tice scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Furman visits VMI, while Wofford hosts Western Carolina.

