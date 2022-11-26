PHILADELPHIA (AP)Clark Slajchert’s 33 points led Pennsylvania over Colgate 81-69 on Saturday night.

Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (4-4). Jordan Dingle shot 10 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 26 points. Max Martz shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keegan Records led the way for the Raiders (4-4) with 17 points. Chandler Baker added 14 points for Colgate. Tucker Richardson also put up 10 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.