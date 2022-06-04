COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP)Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Candace Parker had five of her nine in the last 2:37 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 73-65 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

The Dream (6-4) took their only lead at 60-58 on a tough drive by Erica Wheeler with 7:45 to play. Chicago rookie Rebekah Gardner tied it with a short shot and followed with a wide-open layup from Courtney Vandersloot for a 62-60 lead for Chicago (6-3).

It was still two point game when Parker’s heavily contested 10-footer went through for a 66-62 lead. In the last 1:27 the Sky made 7 of 8 free throws, three by Parker and two by Emma Meesseman, who had 16 points.

Vandersloot had nine points to move by her wife Allie Quigley to become Chicago’s career scoring leader at 3,394 points.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 19 points, and Wheeler had 15.

LIBERTY 74, MYSTICS 70

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sabrina Ionescu made 5 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Natasha Howard added 17 points and New York beat Washington.

New York (3-7) hit 11 3-pointers, made 17 of 18 free throws and committed a season-low 12 turnovers. The Liberty have won back-to-back games following a seven-game losing streak.

Natasha Cloud led Washington (7-4) with 17 points and eight assists. Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins each added 15 points.

WINGS 68, STORM 51

SEATTLE (AP) – Allisha Gray had 18 points, Satou Sabally added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Dallas beat Seattle.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, including eight in the final five minutes to seal the win for Dallas (6-4).

Seattle (5-4) had its four-game win streak snapped. Breanna Stewart had 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Storm.

SUN 92, MERCURY 88

PHOENIX (AP) – Jonquel Jones scored 11 of her 24 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes and Connecticut rallied from a 13-point deficit to extend Phoenix’s losing streak to seven games.

Jones made 6 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Brionna Jones tied her season high with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (8-3).

Diana Taurasi matched her season high with six 3-pointers and scored a season-best 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Phoenix (2-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Diamond DeShields added 15 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13.