Big Powderhorn – Wed 12:18p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 01: Last day.

Boyne Mountain – Wed 1:22p machine groomed 65 – 65 base 45 of 63 trails 71% open, 295 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Caberfae Peaks – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 30 trails 67% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:50a machine groomed 40 – 46 base 52 of 59 trails 92% open, 96 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Marquette – Wed 1:25p machine groomed 40 – 40 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Tue-Thu: 1p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Mont Ripley – Wed 1:27p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Mount Bohemia – Wed 1:33p packed powder 50 – 50 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Nubs Nob – Wed 1:36p machine groomed 44 – 44 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 02: Last day.

Pine Knob – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Pine Mountain – Wed 12:40p machine groomed 18 – 24 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-6p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Shanty Creek – Wed 9:32p machine groomed 3 – 40 base 41 of 42 trails 99% open, 79 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 26: Last day.

Ski Brule – Wed 8:27a packed powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 20-26: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Snowriver Mountain Resort – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 43 of 52 trails, 83% open, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p.

Treetops – Wed 11:02p packed powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base 19 of 24 trails 91% open, 8 miles, 72 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun.

Andes Tower Hills – Wed 12:43p machine groomed 40 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-5; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Buck Hill – Wed 12:46p machine groomed 40 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Sat: 10a-6p Sun: 11a-3p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 01: Last day.

Detroit Mountain – Wed 12:52p machine groomed 20 – 20 base Mon/Fri: 4p-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 02: Last day.

Elm Creek – Wed Operating no details machine groomed 8 – 56 base Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Giants Ridge – Wed 8:24a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Hyland Hills Ski Area – Wed 12:53p variable 26 – 44 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 9:27a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 50 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Kato – Wed 12:55p machine groomed 22 – 47 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Sat: 10a-7p Sun: 10a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Powder Ridge – Wed 12:58p machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat: 10a-6p Sun: 10a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Spirit Mountain – Wed 1:07p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Welch Village – Wed 1:09p machine groomed 18 – 48 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Mar 26: Last day.

Wild Mountain – Wed 1:12p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 11a-5p; Open Sat Apr 01: Last day.

Huff Hills – Wed 12:29p machine groomed 30 – 35 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Terry Peak – Wed 8:42a 3 new powder machine groomed 26 – 36 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 15 miles, 450 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alpine Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Camp 10 – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 30 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Christie Mountain – Wed 8:00a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Mar 26: Last day.

Granite Peak – Wed 9:02a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 165 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nordic Mountain – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 6 miles, 60 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun.

Trollhaugen – Wed 9:32a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 19 of 24 trails 79% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Sat: 10a-9p; Sun: 10a-8p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 01: 10a-5p.

Tyrol Basin – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 27 of 33 trails 82% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Whitecap Mountain – Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:44a 2 new packed powder 67 – 67 base 145 of 147 trails, 100% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 6:00a 6 new powder machine groomed 87 – 105 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 6:00a 8 new powder machine groomed 65 – 69 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 8:19a 5 new machine groomed 60 – 60 base 165 of 169 trails, 98% open, 2082 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry – Wed 7:15a 2 new machine groomed 50 – 70 base 25 of 25 trails, 100% open, 1200 acres Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 26: Last day.

Breckenridge – Wed 4:53a 3 new variable machine groomed 65 – 65 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Wed 6:00a 5 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper – Wed 5:55a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 59 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 5:37a 4 new powder 69 – 69 base 155 of 155 trails, 118% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte – Wed 5:26a 4 new machine groomed 100 – 100 base 160 of 160 trails, 100% open, 1547 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain – Wed 11:02a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 5:44a 1 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 11:04a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 40 of 51 trails 78% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Howelsen Hill – Wed 11:05a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 18 of 19 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 8:00a 9 new powder machine groomed 121 – 140 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open

Kendall Mountain – Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone – Wed 5:35a 2 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 130 of 130 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland – Wed 4:37a 2 new powder machine groomed 60 – 62 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:45a 3 new powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Wed 5:53a 8 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 5:06a 2 new powder machine groomed 99 – 103 base 101 of 105 trails, 100% open, 1650 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 5:27a 4 new powder 100 – 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Snowmass – Wed 6:00a 10 new powder machine groomed 74 – 104 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 5:09a 7 new powder 91 – 133 base 171 of 171 trails, 100% open, 2965 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30-4p, 5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Sunlight – Wed 5:35a 6 new powder machine groomed 67 – 68 base 76 of 77 trails 99% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride – Wed 5:37a 7 new powder machine groomed 68 – 75 base 139 of 147 trails 95% open, 1366 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 02: Last day.

Vail – Wed 5:25a 5 new powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 275 of 275 trails 100% open, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 5:20a 5 new powder machine groomed 79 – 80 base 167 of 168 trails, 99% open, 3022 acres, 23 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 7:20a 4 new powder machine groomed 159 – 173 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky – Wed 6:27a 6 new powder machine groomed 58 – 98 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed 12:14p machine groomed 52 – 52 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed–Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:11a 7 new powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 75 of 75 trails, 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery – Wed 12:16p 10 new machine groomed 53 – 80 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Great Divide – Wed 12:20p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 126 of 126 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Lost Trail – Wed 12:26p 10 new machine groomed 70 – 80 base 40 of 69 trails 58% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Maverick – Wed 12:29p 3 new machine groomed 36 – 46 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 12:32p 5 new machine groomed 52 – 88 base 32 of 40 trails, 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:06a 22 new powder machine groomed 32 – 40 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1635 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown – Wed 6:32a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 70 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Whitefish – Wed 6:34a 2 new machine groomed 30 – 92 base 113 of 113 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Pajarito – Wed 12:37p 7 new machine groomed 38 – 38 base 27 of 44 trails 61% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sipapu – Wed 5:39a 5 new powder machine groomed 20 – 48 base 37 of 43 trails 90% open, 180 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Apache – Wed 7:45a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 44 of 55 trails 80% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe – Wed 5:28a 5 new powder machine groomed 92 – 92 base 86 of 89 trails, 97% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos – Wed 5:57a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 89 – 101 base 110 of 110 trails 100% open, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alta – Wed 1:16p 26 new powder machine groomed 212 – 212 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p.

Beaver Mountain – Wed 1:18p 12 new powder machine groomed 112 – 112 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 1:19p 1 new machine groomed 122 – 122 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton – Wed 1:20p 22 new powder machine groomed 184 – 184 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cherry Peak – Wed 1:21p 9 new powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley – Wed 1:22p 14 new machine groomed 147 – 147 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point – Wed 1:24p 3 new machine groomed 105 – 105 base 39 of 40 trails, 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Fri-Sun; Apr 02: Last day.

Nordic Valley – Wed 1:25p 6 new machine groomed 95 – 95 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:10a 19 new powder machine groomed 145 – 145 base 318 of 346 trails, 92% open, 6379 acres, 39 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain – Wed 1:26p 6 new machine groomed 100 – 100 base 149 of 154 trails, 97% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:09a 5 new powder machine groomed 192 – 192 base 102 of 118 trails, 86% open, 2850 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird – Wed 1:28p 25 new powder machine groomed 174 – 174 base 99 of 169 trails, 59% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 1:29p 19 new powder machine groomed 172 – 172 base 45 of 82 trails 55% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance – Wed 1:30p 13 new powder machine groomed 150 – 150 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:34a 22 new machine groomed 118 – 124 base 86 of 112 trails, 77% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon – Wed 7:25a variable machine groomed 50 – 50 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Jackson Hole – Wed 7:31a 9 new powder machine groomed 46 – 135 base 128 of 131 trails, 98% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Wed 3:42p powder machine groomed 45 – 48 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 8 miles, 300 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Snow King – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 61 – 63 base 35 of 47 trails 74% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p Mar 26: Last day.

Snowy Range – Wed 5:04a machine groomed 47 – 63 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine – Wed 9:04a 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 30 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 126 – 126 base 45 of 55 trails 82% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 6:14a machine groomed 86 – 92 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun April 1: Last day.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 75 – 100 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 9:43a machine groomed 198 – 233 base 46 of 75 trails 61% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 259 – 259 base 33 of 35 trails, 94% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 155 – 155 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 125 – 160 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 9:46a packed powder machine groomed 100 – 100 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 9:50a machine groomed 186 – 186 base 109 of 115 trails 95% open, 24 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 98 – 180 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 9:52a machine groomed 170 – 170 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 8:43a variable machine groomed 173 – 261 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 7:16a powder machine groomed 264 – 323 base 137 of 175 trails 78% open, 15 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:33a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 84 base 46 of 59 trails 78% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 9:56a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 156 – 156 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 6:05a packed powder machine groomed 95 – 192 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3159 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:09a variable machine groomed 91 – 230 base 241 of 270 trails 89% open, 5500 acres, 34 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 149 – 238 base 45 of 46 trails 98% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 75 – 100 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 6:45a machine groomed 84 – 108 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed 9:57a packed powder machine groomed 187 – 187 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 7:10a machine groomed 135 – 246 base 80 of 103 trails 78% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 10:00a machine groomed 109 – 109 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 66 – 120 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon – Wed 11:39a machine groomed 101 – 101 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 7:01a packed powder machine groomed 144 – 180 base 71 of 77 trails 92% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin – Wed 8:00a 1 new machine groomed 93 – 93 base 89 of 89 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:06a 6 new powder machine groomed 78 – 140 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:10a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 79 – 94 base 52 of 53 trails 28 miles, 1023 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pebble Creek – Wed 11:11a 10 new machine groomed 62 – 112 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Pomerelle – Wed 11:14a 10 new machine groomed 105 – 105 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 01: Last day.

Schweitzer – Wed 5:19a 2 new machine groomed 72 – 107 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 10:16a 1 new machine groomed 110 – 116 base 79 of 80 trails, 7 of 7 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Valley – Wed 6:03a machine groomed 117 – 174 base 112 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 12 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 6:36a powder machine groomed 51 – 108 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Anthony Lakes – Wed 11:47a 5 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base 20 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 95% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 23-Apr 02: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed 11:51a machine groomed 88 – 88 base 29 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed 11:54a packed powder machine groomed 119 – 126 base 35 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 80% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 11:57a 10 new powder machine groomed 125 – 125 base 121 of 121 trails, 12 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:26a 19 new powder machine groomed 131 – 210 base 87 of 87 trails, 10 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 12:02p 18 new powder machine groomed 94 – 108 base 20 of 69 trails, 6 of 8 lifts, 29% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 12:05p 21 new powder machine groomed 168 – 168 base 8 of 9 lifts 89% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 5:58a 13 new machine groomed 76 – 76 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

49 Degrees North – Wed 4:50a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 127 base 83 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-3:30p; Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood – Wed 8:00a machine groomed 78 – 84 base 26 of 26 trails, 4 of 4 lifts 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:56a packed powder machine groomed 108 – 108 base 83 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 36 – 40 base 10 of 10 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed/Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge – Wed 8:11a machine groomed 60 – 64 base 53 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:22a 8 new powder machine groomed 160 – 170 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 6:16a machine groomed 65 – 104 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass – Wed 9:17a 7 new machine groomed 89 – 89 base 43 of 77 trails 8 of 14 lifts, 56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 1:48p machine groomed 90 – 90 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 1:49p machine groomed 93 – 155 base 24 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 1:51p machine groomed 113 – 113 base 37 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed 7:41a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 9:38a 4 new machine groomed 142 – 142 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 7:38a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:00a variable machine groomed 39 – 89 base 130 of 142 trails 92% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:35a machine groomed 107 – 142 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 53 – 83 base 15 of 41 trails, 37% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 7:30a machine groomed 66 – 66 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:21a machine groomed 44 – 160 base 78 of 80 trails, 98% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 118 – 118 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:28a packed powder 133 – 133 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:28a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 43 – 77 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:24a machine groomed 110 – 158 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:09a 1 new machine groomed 80 – 80 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:54a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 26 – 47 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 4:56a 1 new machine groomed 89 – 177 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 6:51a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 28 – 83 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 3840 acres, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 113 – 113 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 129 of 133 trails, 97% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 73 – 86 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:31a 3 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 27 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 6:01a 2 new machine groomed 99 – 99 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Duck Mountain – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 66 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 12 trails, 33% open 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Bromont – Wed 8:05a loose granular machine groomed 35 – 35 base 86 of 141 trails, 75% open 7 of 9 lifts Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p; Mar 26: Last day.

Camp Fortune – Wed 9:02a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Le Massif – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 51 of 55 trails, 93% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Wed 9:05a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:08a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 9:15a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 9:22a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:24a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:27a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 33 of 61 trails, 75% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:30a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 24: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 5:53a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 16 base 63 of 71 trails 89% open, 466 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 9:31a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:41a frozen granular 22 – 26 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 230 acres, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:34a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 50 of 52 trails, 96% open 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 9:38a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 30 of 40 trails 75% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 9:39a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon;.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed 9:17a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 28 of 35 trails 80% open, 3 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sommet Olympia – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 28 of 37 trails 76% open, 3 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:44a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 38 of 43 trails, 88% open 17 miles, 310 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:50a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 58 of 102 trails, 76% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 8:43a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 27 trails, 96% open 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:51a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:54a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed 9:42a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Mar 26: Last day.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 36 of 43 trails 84% open, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Boler Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sun: 9a-7p Mar 26: Last day.

Brimacombe – Wed 8:08a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 11 of 21 trails, 52% open 4 of 11 lifts Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 26: Last day.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Glen Eden – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 5 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Hidden Valley – Wed 9:10a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:59a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Sun: 10a-7p; Mar 26: Last day.

Loch Lomond – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 2 of 3 lifts Tue-Thu: 12p-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p Open Tue-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed 9:12a machine groomed 14 – 28 base 15 of 17 trails 88% open, 3 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:49a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 29 of 36 trails 81% open, 4 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-6p Mar 26: Last day.

Sir Sams – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley – Wed 8:54a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Martock – Wed 10:59a machine groomed 25 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 26: Last day.

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 10:08a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 10:04a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Banff Norquay – Wed 9:28a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 91 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 10:29a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open 5 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun:9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 72 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 53 base 130 of 161 trails 81% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 10:26a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:46a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 65 of 79 trails, 82% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:08a 2 new machine groomed 62 – 62 base 125 of 145 trails, 86% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort – Wed 10:00a machine groomed 55 – 124 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 51 – 146 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 15 base 15 of 18 trails, 85 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.