LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Mohawk Mountain – Wed 10:26a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 15 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-6p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown – Wed 7:55a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p; Mar 26: Last day.

Big Squaw – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 20 – 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 17 – 17 base Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Hermon Mountain – Wed 8:35p machine groomed 20 – 36 base 15 of 20 trails 75% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-7p;Sun: 9a-4p.

Lost Valley – Wed 8:06a machine groomed 10 – 36 base 19 of 31 trails 61% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed/Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Mt Abram – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 30 – 30 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Pleasant Mountain – Wed 9:24a machine groomed 25 – 35 base 28 of 42 trails 67% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9p;Tue-Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Saddleback – Wed 8:10a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 55 base 46 of 68 trails 68% open, 124 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Sugarloaf – Wed 6:51a frozen granular machine groomed 24 – 56 base 143 of 162 trails 88% open, 54 miles, 1054 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:36a machine groomed 40 – 55 base 138 of 138 trails 100% open, 55 miles, 884 acres, 13 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Pineland Farms XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Berkshire East – Wed 3:17p spring snow 12 – 30 base 30 of 34 trails 88% open, 140 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston – Closed for Snow Sports

Bousquet – Wed 6:41a variable machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 23 trails, 48% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Mar 26: Last day.

Catamount – Wed 2:29p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 36 of 44 trails 82% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 18 – 52 base 44 of 45 trails 99% open, 13 miles, 169 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Nashoba Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Butternut – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open, 13 miles, 90 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 55 – 65 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

Notchview Reservation XC – Wed 7:03a spring snow 16 – 22 base 20 of 24 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Arrowhead – Closed for Snow Sports

Attitash – Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 23 – 23 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/24 frozen granular 28 – 32 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 28 – 38 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 35 miles, 468 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:54p machine groomed 41 – 59 base 95 of 97 trails 98% open, 24 miles, 280 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 5:36a machine groomed 16 – 18 base 48 of 57 trails, 85% open 11 miles, 163 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed Reopen 03/22 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Fri.

Gunstock – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 42 – 47 base 49 of 49 trails 100% open, 227 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 5:47a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Mar 26: Last day.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:03a machine groomed 36 – 45 base 53 of 61 trails 91% open, 25 miles, 336 acres, 7 of 10 lifts,

McIntyre Ski Area – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 18 – 29 base Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:59a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 63 of 66 trails 95% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak – Wed 3:31p machine groomed 34 – 44 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 56 of 57 trails 98% open, 250 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 2:43p machine groomed 24 – 36 base 61 of 61 trails 90% open, 256 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 16 base Tue-Thu: 2p-7p Fri: 2p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Wildcat – Wed 7:09a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 7:30a machine groomed 30 – 48 base 44 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC – Wed 8:52a packed powder machine groomed 6 – 16 base 47 of 56 trails 44 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Eastman XC – Wed 11:02a spring snow machine groomed 1 – 3 base 1 of 14 trails

Wed-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Gunstock XC – Wed 7:51a variable machine groomed 16 – 27 base 28 of 28 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jackson XC – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 6 – 15 base 36 of 59 trails 43 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC – Wed 6:01a variable 2 – 8 base 8 of 17 trails

Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Mt Washington Valley XC – Wed 8:06a frozen granular machine groomed 4 – 10 base 6 of 31 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 5 – 10 base 33 of 33 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Campgaw Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek – Wed 7:31a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 6 base 11 of 46 trails 24% open, 24 acres, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p Mar 26: Last day.

Belleayre – Wed 4:56p machine groomed 12 – 40 base 61 of 63 trails 98% open, 20 miles, 174 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes – Reopen 03/25 15 – 15 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 2:40p machine groomed 16 – 40 base 33 of 39 trails 85% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 58 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Dry Hill – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 24 – 24 base Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 12p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Thu-Sun.

Four Seasons – Reopen 03/25

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:04p wet snow machine groomed 21 – 42 base 50 of 109 trails 61% open, 23 miles, 280 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 9:28a machine groomed 14 – 44 base 27 of 51 trails 53% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 23: Not open.

Holiday Mountain – Reopen 03/24

Holiday Valley – Wed 4:41p machine groomed 14 – 54 base 35 of 60 trails 55% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

HoliMont – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 18 – 49 base 50 of 56 trails, 89% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Wed 6:15a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 8 of 40 trails 20% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-2p; Mar 25: Last day.

Labrador Mountain – Wed 6:16a machine groomed 28 – 64 base 15 of 23 trails 65% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p;Wed: 10a-9p;Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon/Wed/Fri-Sun.

Maple Ski Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 6 – 48 base Wed-Fri 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

McCauley – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 14 – 40 base 22 of 23 trails, 96% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter – Reopen 03/25

Oak Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 35 – 55 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak – Wed 3:47p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu:11a-7p; Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p; Mar 26: Last day.

Plattekill – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 20 – 36 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Royal Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 35 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 10 – 30 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain – Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 28 – 68 base 100% open

Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue/Thu-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Swain – Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 48 base 20 of 35 trails, 57% open 10 miles, 119 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Thunder Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 24 – 36 base Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Titus Mountain – Reopen 03/24 26 – 34 base Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain – Wed 6:25a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 60 base 28 of 33 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:45p loose granular machine groomed 36 – 48 base 88 of 94 trails 94% open, 22 miles, 251 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Willard Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 – 36 base Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Windham Mountain – Wed 5:53a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 36 base 45 of 54 trails 83% open, 264 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 16 – 42 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain XC – Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 2p-6p; Sat-Sun: 9a-6p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC – Wed 10:08a powder machine groomed 15 – 20 base 19 of 19 trails, 17 miles Mon/Wed/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Mon/Wed/Fri-Sun.

Pineridge XC – Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder machine groomed 8 – 10 base 14 of 19 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Osceola – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 2016 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Bear Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Knob – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 7 – 12 base sm Fri: 11a-7p Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 33 of 40 trails 83% open, 14 miles, 151 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback – Wed 10:35p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 36 of 40 trails 92% open, 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Elk Mountain – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 40 – 55 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Mar 26: Last day.

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 16 of 34 trails 47% open, 4 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montage Mountain – Wed 7:19a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 26: Last day.

Mount Pleasant – Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs – Wed 7:20a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 48 trails 33% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 10:29a machine groomed 6 – 18 base 18 of 23 trails 78% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Big Bear – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Sat: 9a-4:30p, Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat-Sun;Mar 25: Last day.

Tussey Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/25 loose granular machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 26: Last day.

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:31a variable machine groomed 40 – 48 base 56 of 71 trails 82% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 6:20a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 178 acres, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 15 – 35 base 51 of 51 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:59a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 50 – 75 base 77 of 81 trails 95% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 73 miles, 1521 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed 5:47a variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed 4:30p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 50 of 51 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 205 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun 9a-4p.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 78 of 86 trails 91% open, 7 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 6:45a machine groomed 24 – 34 base 122 of 122 trails 100% open, 46 miles, 667 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Saskadena Six – Wed Reopen 03/24 packed powder 20 – 26 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ski Quechee – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 20 – 50 base 78 of 78 trails 100% open, 310 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:36a variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 121 of 128 trails, 95% open 41 miles, 633 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 81 of 99 trails 82% open, 507 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:30a machine groomed 25 – 48 base 110 of 111 trails 99% open, 482 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8a-4p.

Viking Nordic XC – Wed 9:46a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 11 of 22 trails 10 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wild Wings XC – Wed 7:31a packed powder machine groomed 15 – 30 base 8 of 10 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Woodstock XC – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 7 – 20 base 43 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisp – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 34 trails, 26% open 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Appalachian Ski – Closed for Snow Sports

Beech Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:11a loose granular machine groomed 38 – 65 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Massanutten – Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 base

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 7:52a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 31 of 60 trails 52% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Timberline Mountain – Reopen 03/25 10 – 48 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 26: Last day.

White Grass XC – Wed 8:23a frozen granular machine groomed 2 – 12 base 3 of 45 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.