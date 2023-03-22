Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:41a 19 new powder machine groomed 121 – 121 base 52 of 55 trails, 95% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 86 – 86 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:44a 30 new machine groomed 75 – 100 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 7:53a machine groomed 194 – 233 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 187 – 187 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 155 – 155 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 7:14a 18 new machine groomed 125 – 160 base 70 of 70 trails, 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:18a packed powder machine groomed 100 – 100 base 50% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:16a machine groomed 162 – 162 base 112 of 115 trails 97% open, 4800 acres, 23 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:52a powder machine groomed 98 – 180 base 62 of 67 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 7:20a 6 new machine groomed 160 – 160 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:59a 10 new powder machine groomed 175 – 261 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 10:39a 18 new powder machine groomed 268 – 325 base 137 of 175 trails, 78% open, 13 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:49a powder machine groomed 36 – 60 base 33 of 59 trails 56% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:24a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 156 – 156 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 5:46a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 96 – 192 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3159 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:15a 1 new variable machine groomed 91 – 226 base 155 of 270 trails, 60% open, 3500 acres, 32 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 9:30a 8 new machine groomed 140 – 232 base 45 of 46 trails, 98% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 7:43a 30 new machine groomed 75 – 100 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 84 – 108 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 03/23 packed powder machine groomed 187 – 187 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 135 – 245 base 80 of 103 trails 78% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 7:55a 2 new machine groomed 109 – 109 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:19a 3 new machine groomed 66 – 120 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon – Wed 7:29a 18 new machine groomed 100 – 100 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 6:56a 2 – 4 new machine groomed 144 – 180 base 71 of 77 trails, 92% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin – Wed 7:40a 3 new machine groomed 87 – 87 base 78 of 89 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:30a machine groomed 82 – 144 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Lookout Pass – Wed 4:42a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 93 base 47 of 53 trails, 23 miles 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Pebble Creek – Wed 7:57a 4 new machine groomed 47 – 99 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 7:58a 5 new powder machine groomed 110 – 110 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 10:00p spring snow machine groomed 73 – 108 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:30a machine groomed 110 – 116 base 76 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 64 – 70 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Mar 25: Last day.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:12a machine groomed 117 – 174 base 113 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 52 – 103 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 03/23 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur – Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo – Wed 6:48a variable machine groomed 83 – 83 base 19 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 48% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed Reopen 03/23 packed powder machine groomed 116 – 124 base 44 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 7:00a 2 new machine groomed 109 – 109 base 121 of 121 trails 13 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:02a 1 new variable machine groomed 125 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 72 – 90 base 17 of 69 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 25% open, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 7:03a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 145 – 145 base 9 of 9 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 6:25a 2 new machine groomed 68 – 68 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

49 Degrees North – Wed Reopen 03/24 packed powder machine groomed 73 – 125 base 71 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-3:30p; Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Bluewood – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 75 – 79 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:05a packed powder machine groomed 107 – 107 base 83 of 85 trails 8 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 36 – 40 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 60 – 64 base 56 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:27a spring snow machine groomed 150 – 160 base 36 of 38 trails, 950 acres 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 65 – 104 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass – Wed 12:47p machine groomed 90 – 90 base 54 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:07a machine groomed 90 – 90 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 7:08a 3 new machine groomed 93 – 155 base 24 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 7:09a machine groomed 113 – 113 base 37 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 19 of 35 trails 54% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 17-27: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 95 – 95 base 117 of 119 trails, 98% open 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 12:49p machine groomed 144 – 144 base 47 of 53 trails 89% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:03a variable machine groomed 41 – 90 base 130 of 142 trails 92% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 6:59a machine groomed 116 – 150 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 53 – 83 base 14 of 41 trails, 34% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 66 – 66 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:18a machine groomed 45 – 160 base 78 of 80 trails, 98% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 6:39a packed powder machine groomed 119 – 119 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 6:40a packed powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:26a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 75 base 21 of 34 trails 62% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 105 – 161 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 78 – 78 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:04a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 45 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 91 – 178 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 82 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 3840 acres, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 6:35a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 113 – 113 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 88 – 88 base 131 of 133 trails, 98% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 74 – 87 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:48a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 27 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:45a machine groomed 97 – 97 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 66 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Bromont – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 37 – 37 base Fri: 8:30a-10:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p; Mar 26: Last day.

Camp Fortune – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 15 of 25 trails, 60% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Le Massif – Wed 9:13a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 41 of 55 trails, 75% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 8:42a variable machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 8:46a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 8:48a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 8:51a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 37 of 61 trails, 89% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 8:53a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 24: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:31a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 16 – 16 base 63 of 71 trails 89% open, 470 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 8:54a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:36a variable 22 – 26 base 60 of 60 trails, 100% open 25 miles, 230 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 50 of 52 trails, 96% open 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 8:58a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 9:00a 2 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon;.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 33 – 33 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:03a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:33a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 38 of 43 trails, 90% open 17 miles, 310 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:05a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 100 of 102 trails, 98% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:07a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed/Thu: 5p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 18 of 43 trails 52% open, 5 of 15 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 9:19a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-7p Mar 26: Last day.

Brimacombe – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 33 – 33 base Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:23a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 23 of 24 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 23/24: Not open.

Chicopee – Closed for Snow Sports

Dagmar Ski Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Closed for Snow Sports

Glen Eden – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Fri: 8:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Hidden Valley – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Hockley Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:28a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Sat/Sun: 10a-7p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Loch Lomond – Wed 9:10a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 2 of 3 lifts Tue-Thu: 12p-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p Open Tue-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 14 – 28 base Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Thu-Fri: 9a-5p Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 29 of 36 trails 81% open, 4 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed 8:34a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon/Tue: 9:30a-4p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-6p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-6p; Mar 26: Last day.

Sir Sams – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Snow Valley – Wed 8:36a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Martock – Wed 10:23a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 26: Last day.

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 8:16a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 8:14a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Banff Norquay – Wed 11:04a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 89 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 1:52p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun:9a-5p Open Sat/Sun Mar 26: Last day.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:39a packed powder machine groomed 29 – 74 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:42a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 53 base 144 of 161 trails 89% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:40a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 65 of 79 trails, 82% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:26a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 133 of 145 trails 92% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort – Wed 1:31p machine groomed 44 – 113 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 51 – 146 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:32a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 14 – 15 base 13 of 18 trails, 74 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.