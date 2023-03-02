Chestnut Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 35 – 59 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue/Wed: 9a-8p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-8p.

Four Lakes Snowsports – Wed 8:22a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 4 of 6 trails, 67% open, 2 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 4p-10p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-7p.

Snowstar Winter Park – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Mon: 12p-8p Tue-Thu:10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 02: 4p-8p.

Perfect North Slopes – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Crescent – Operating, no details Open Wed-Sun.

Seven Oaks – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 24 – 36 base Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sundown Mountain – Wed 9:06a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 52 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-11p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Big Powderhorn – Wed 8:34a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bittersweet – Wed 11:01a machine groomed 10 – 15 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Boyne Mountain – Wed 9:35a machine groomed 68 – 68 base 63 of 63 trails 100% open, 415 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Caberfae Peaks – Wed 9:37a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed/Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Cannonsburg – Wed 10:08a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:17a machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails 100% open, 104 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-6p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p.

Marquette – Wed 9:38a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Mont Ripley – Wed 9:38a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Mount Bohemia – Wed 9:40a packed powder 50 – 50 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 600 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Mt Brighton – Wed 10:51a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 18 of 25 trails 75% open, 100 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.

Mt Holiday – Operating, no details Tue-Thu: 4p-8p Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 11a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt Holly – Wed 9:40a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.

Mulligans Hollow – Operating no details Thu/Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 12p-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Nubs Nob – Wed 7:49a 1 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Fri: 9a-4:30p/5:30p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5:30p-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Otsego Resort – Wed 10:52a machine groomed 30 – 30 base Wed/Thu: 3:30p-8:30p Fri: 2p-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Pine Knob – Wed 9:41a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.

Pine Mountain – Wed 10:00a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Shanty Creek – Wed 8:47p machine groomed 3 – 40 base 41 of 42 trails 99% open, 80 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Ski Brule – Wed 8:51a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snow Snake – Wed 9:42a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.

Snowriver Mountain Resort – Wed 9:11a machine groomed 32 – 56 base 30 of 52 trails, 58% open, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Swiss Valley – Wed 10:59a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 12 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Mar 02: 5p-9p.

The Highlands – Wed 12:27p machine groomed 44 – 44 base 53 of 55 trails 100% open, 435 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Timber Ridge – Wed 10:58a variable machine groomed 12 – 34 base 10 of 16 trails 63% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat: 9:30a-9:30p; Sun: 9:30a-7p.

Treetops – Wed 9:07p packed powder machine groomed 20 – 40 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 80 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-5p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p.

Afton Alps – Wed 8:43a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 30 of 50 trails 60% open, 8 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-8p.

Andes Tower Hills – Wed 9:55a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Thu-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.

Buck Hill – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Buena Vista – Wed Reopen 0302 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat: 10a-6p; Sun: 11a-6p Feb 27: 10a-3p Open Fri-Sun.

Elm Creek – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 8 – 56 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Giants Ridge – Wed 8:09a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Hyland Hills Ski Area – Wed 8:48a variable machine groomed 30 – 48 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9:30a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 7:16a 2 new machine groomed 30 – 50 base 60 of 62 trails, 97% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Kato – Wed 8:49a machine groomed 22 – 50 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p; Open Thu-Tue.

Powder Ridge – Wed 8:50a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Spirit Mountain – Wed 9:13a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 50% open 4 of 8 lifts, Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-6p Open Tue-Sun.

Welch Village – Wed 8:51a machine groomed 18 – 48 base 33 of 60 trails 55% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Wild Mountain – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p.

Hidden Valley – Wed 3:21p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 17 trails 65% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 4p-9p Thu: 1p-9p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p.

Snow Creek – Wed 9:19a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 4p-9p Wed-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Mar 01-03: 4p-9p.

Huff Hills – Wed 9:53a 12 new powder machine groomed 20 – 35 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Alpine Valley – Wed 9:54a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 9 trails 89% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3:30p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-8p.

Boston Mills Brandywine – Wed 9:55a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 19 trails, 89% open, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9:30p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p.

Mad River – Wed 9:57a machine groomed 7 – 7 base 16 of 20 trails, 80% open 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p.

Snow Trails – Wed 10:15a machine groomed 6 – 32 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Terry Peak – Wed 8:43a hard packed machine groomed 26 – 36 base 28 of 30 trails 93% open, 13 miles, 420 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alpine Valley – Wed 9:28a machine groomed 15 – 22 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Bruce Mound – Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 35 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 12: Last day.

Camp 10 – Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 12 – 18 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Cascade Mountain – Wed 7:52a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 19: 9a-4:30p.

Christmas Mountain – Operating no details Mon/Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-6p Open Thu-Mon.

Devils Head – Wed 9:29a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Granite Peak – Wed 6:37a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 50 of 60 trails 83% open, 125 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Little Switzerland – Wed 9:29a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun 10a-8:30p.

Mountain Top at Grand Geneva – Wed 11:30a machine groomed 16 – 24 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt LaCrosse – Wed 9:46a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 16 of 19 trails 84% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-7p.

Nordic Mountain – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 6 miles, 60 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4:30p-9:30p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-8p.

Rock Snow Park – Wed 9:26a packed powder machine groomed 36 – 36 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.

Sunburst – Reopen TBA

Trollhaugen – Wed 9:23a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 19 of 24 trails 79% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-3a; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.

Tyrol Basin – Wed 9:31a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 27 of 33 trails 82% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-11p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitecap Mountain – Wed 9:00a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 25 of 43 trails 58% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wilmot Mountain – Wed 9:31a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:24a 3 new powder machine groomed 59 – 59 base 136 of 147 trails, 94% open, 1366 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 3:34a 2 new powder machine groomed 64 – 81 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 3:35a 1 new powder machine groomed 48 – 51 base 66 of 76 trails, 87% open, 580 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:22a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 165 of 169 trails 100% open, 74 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry – Wed 7:21a 4 new powder machine groomed 40 – 50 base 25 of 25 trails, 100% open, 1200 acres Mon/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Breckenridge – Wed 6:14a 1 new variable machine groomed 54 – 54 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Wed 3:34a 1 new powder machine groomed 43 – 45 base 43 of 44 trails 98% open, 452 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper – Wed 5:52a packed powder machine groomed 36 – 46 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 5:15a 1 new machine groomed 57 – 57 base 151 of 155 trails, 97% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte – Wed 5:22a 5 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 160 of 160 trails, 100% open, 1547 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain – Wed 8:18a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 5:47a 1 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 8:22a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 42 base 51 of 51 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hesperus Ski Area – Wed 8:25a 12 new powder machine groomed 61 – 61 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 160 acres, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Howelsen Hill – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 18 of 19 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 7:58a 2 new powder 93 – 130 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open

Kendall Mountain – Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone – Wed 6:56a 2 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 130 of 130 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland – Wed 4:51a 2 new powder machine groomed 52 – 53 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:41a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Wed 5:52a 7 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 5:19a 13 new powder machine groomed 85 – 89 base 105 of 105 trails, 100% open, 1650 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 5:23a 6 new powder 70 – 140 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Snowmass – Wed 3:34a 2 new powder machine groomed 54 – 80 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 5:32a 1 new packed powder 71 – 104 base 171 of 171 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu-Fri: 8:30-4p 5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Sunlight – Wed 5:02a 2 new machine groomed 53 – 53 base 76 of 77 trails 99% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride – Wed 5:22a 2 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 130 of 147 trails 88% open, 1478 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail – Wed 5:25a 1 new machine groomed 70 – 70 base 275 of 275 trails 100% open, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 5:18a powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 164 of 168 trails 98% open, 2904 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 7:40a 17 new powder machine groomed 130 – 146 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky – Wed 5:44a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 54 – 82 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed 8:55a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed–Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 42 – 64 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Great Divide – Wed 7:44a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 30 base 90 of 126 trails 71% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Lost Trail – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 65 – 72 base 45 of 69 trails 65% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 52 – 90 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Red Lodge – Wed 5:31a hard packed machine groomed 32 – 40 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1635 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown – Wed 6:10a powder machine groomed 51 – 70 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 540 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Whitefish – Wed 7:16a 1 new powder machine groomed 35 – 97 base 113 of 113 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Angel Fire – Wed 6:29a 3 new machine groomed 43 – 43 base 78 of 82 trails 97% open, 69 miles, 548 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p.

Red River – Wed 12:05p 4 new machine groomed 30 – 36 base 57 of 64 trails 89% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sipapu – Wed 5:24a 5 new powder machine groomed 20 – 40 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 190 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe – Wed 5:33a 5 new powder machine groomed 87 – 87 base 85 of 86 trails, 99% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos – Wed 5:54a 6 new powder machine groomed 69 – 80 base 103 of 110 trails 94% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alta – Wed 6:56a 5 new powder machine groomed 162 – 162 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p.

Beaver Mountain – Wed 7:05a 1 new powder machine groomed 102 – 102 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brian Head – Wed 7:01a 6 new powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton – Wed 6:59a 10 new powder machine groomed 140 – 140 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Cherry Peak – Wed 7:07a 1 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 35 of 38 trails 92% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:02a 5 new machine groomed 117 – 117 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point – Wed Reopen 03/03 5 new powder machine groomed 80 – 80 base Mon Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Mon.

Nordic Valley – Wed 7:09a 10 new powder machine groomed 80 – 80 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p.

Park City – Wed 5:41a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 88 – 115 base 331 of 346 trails 96% open, 6742 acres, 40 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain – Wed 7:14a powder 90 – 110 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 180 miles, 8464 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:04a 2 new powder machine groomed 146 – 146 base 111 of 118 trails, 94% open, 2525 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird – Wed 7:12a 5 new powder machine groomed 161 – 161 base 108 of 169 trails, 64% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:00a 8 new powder machine groomed 131 – 131 base 64 of 82 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance – Wed 6:58a 12 new powder machine groomed 129 – 129 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:06a 7 new machine groomed 118 – 120 base 86 of 112 trails, 77% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon – Wed 9:12a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:56a 2 new powder machine groomed 44 – 113 base 127 of 131 trails, 97% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 42 – 46 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 8 miles, 300 acres, 2 of 2 lifts Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Feb 27: 9:30a-4p.

Snow King – Wed 8:33a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 59 base 41 of 47 trails 87% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowy Range – Wed 4:50a 1 new powder machine groomed 36 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine – Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:42a 36 new powder machine groomed 109 – 109 base 53 of 55 trails, 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 9:38a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:46a 28 new powder machine groomed 75 – 85 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 170 – 170 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 220 – 220 base 28 of 35 trails, 80% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:32a powder machine groomed 98 – 129 base 100% open, 862 acres

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 150 – 150 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 123 – 123 base 111 of 115 trails, 100% open, 4800 acres, 27 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 1:52p powder machine groomed 68 – 114 base 12 of 67 trails 18% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 8:42a machine groomed 121 – 121 base 12 of 43 trails, 28% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:40a powder machine groomed 158 – 220 base 40 of 90 trails 44% open, 1012 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:47a 1 new powder machine groomed 225 – 300 base 141 of 175 trails 81% open, 7 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed Reopen 03/03 powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 128 – 128 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 5:44a 1 new powder machine groomed 108 – 183 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open, 3159 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 5:52a powder machine groomed 107 – 183 base 111 of 270 trails, 45% open, 2500 acres, 31 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 6:47a powder machine groomed 130 – 200 base 29 of 46 trails 63% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 7:45a 28 new powder machine groomed 75 – 85 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 36 – 48 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 03/02 powder machine groomed 101 – 101 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 8:50a powder machine groomed 115 – 218 base 80 of 103 trails 78% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 65 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 60 – 115 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 12 of 27 trails 44% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 7:46a powder machine groomed 230 – 291 base 63 of 65 trails 97% open, 850 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin – Wed 7:15a 1 new machine groomed 73 – 73 base 78 of 89 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:27a powder machine groomed 58 – 92 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Lookout Pass – Wed 4:05a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 86 base 47 of 53 trails 23 miles, 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pebble Creek – Wed 9:49a machine groomed 50 – 95 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 9:51a machine groomed 99 – 99 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:00a 1 new variable machine groomed 70 – 104 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:32a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 104 – 104 base 79 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed 7:47a machine groomed 64 – 70 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:34a powder machine groomed 79 – 105 base 117 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 6:44a powder machine groomed 42 – 80 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Anthony Lakes – Wed 6:33a machine groomed 64 – 64 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed 8:02a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed 8:09a powder machine groomed 84 – 98 base 44 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 1:12p machine groomed 84 – 84 base 121 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:34a powder machine groomed 122 – 198 base 87 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 1:11p machine groomed 64 – 70 base 18 of 69 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 26% open, Mon-Fri: 9p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 9:00a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 8 of 9 lifts, 89% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 6:59a powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:02a 1- 2 new powder machine groomed 56 – 90 base 71 of 89 trails, 4 of 7 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Bluewood – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 73 – 74 base 26 of 26 trails, 3 of 4 lifts 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:06p machine groomed 91 – 91 base 84 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 32 – 34 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 46 – 58 base 55 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:15a 5 new powder machine groomed 149 – 159 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 6:27a 1 new machine groomed 57 – 96 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass – Wed 1:05p machine groomed 77 – 77 base 57 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 74% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 1:04p machine groomed 78 – 78 base 67 of 83 trails 17 of 26 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 1:04p machine groomed 83 – 150 base 23 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 96% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pass – Wed 1:03p machine groomed 97 – 97 base 39 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 78 of 80 trails 98% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 73 – 73 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 106 – 106 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 12:57p machine groomed 136 – 136 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 7:21a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:05a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 41 – 93 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:24a machine groomed 116 – 151 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 53 – 83 base 13 of 41 trails, 32% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 7:29a machine groomed 64 – 64 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:09a packed powder machine groomed 47 – 141 base 80 of 80 trails, 100% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:31a packed powder machine groomed 119 – 119 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:32a packed powder 165 – 165 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:39a 4 new powder machine groomed 47 – 77 base 20 of 34 trails, 59% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 112 – 163 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:15a 4 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:01a powder machine groomed 29 – 45 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 5:11a 12 new machine groomed 108 – 175 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 7:02a 1 new powder machine groomed 35 – 74 base 119 of 119 trails, 100% open, 3840 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 111 – 111 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:46a 6 new machine groomed 101 – 101 base 132 of 133 trails 99% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 7:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 98 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 7:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 27 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:55a 2 new machine groomed 93 – 93 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 12:02p machine groomed 66 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Bromont – Wed 9:07a hard packed machine groomed 31 – 31 base 102 of 141 trails, 92% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 9:15a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 54 of 54 trails, 100% open 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Wed 9:18a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Feb 27-Mar 03: 9:30a-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 9:23a hard packed machine groomed 37 – 37 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 9:27a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue:9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 26-Mar 04: 9a-9:30p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:30a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:32a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 43 of 61 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:33a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:04a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 16 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 520 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 9:35a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:34a 1 new packed powder 18 – 22 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 230 acres, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:38a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 49 of 52 trails, 94% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 9:41a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 8:17a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed 9:42a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 27-Mar 03: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 36 of 37 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:47a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 98 of 102 trails, 96% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

versant Avila – Wed 9:50a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:52a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 39 of 43 trails 91% open, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe – Wed 8:15a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 19 of 21 trails, 90% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 24 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed 8:11a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Wed 8:42a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 2 of 4 trails 50% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 2p-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 1p-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-5p.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:49a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon: 9a-4:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p.

Loch Lomond – Wed 8:53a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 14 – 20 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 3 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed 7:53a 1 new machine groomed 32 – 32 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 7 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 3 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley – Wed 9:01a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open 6 of 9 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Martock – Wed 11:02a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 28 of 34 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 8:33a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:36a machine groomed 43 – 76 base 59 of 60 trails 98% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 1:54p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed 6:01a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open 5 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun:9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:43a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 69 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 94 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:13a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 49 base 125 of 161 trails 78% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 65 of 79 trails, 82% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:22a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 121 of 145 trails 83% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort – Wed 11:55a machine groomed 34 – 93 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:12a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 15 base 14 of 18 trails, 59 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.