BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Jelani Simmons had 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-57 win over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Simmons shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (3-3). Gary Solomon scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chandler Turner led the way for the Falcons (2-4) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Towns added 10 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Leon Ayers III had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.