TORONTO (AP)Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points and O.G. Anunoby had 14 as the Raptors set a season high in points and improved to 3-1 at home.

Siakam had six assists, his franchise-best 30th game with 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more assists. Siakam also reached those marks in Friday’s home loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes made a career-best five 3-pointers and finished 5 for 9 from long distance.

Toronto has won three straight home meetings with Atlanta.

Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out as the Hawks lost their second straight. Atlanta lost at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray scored 20 points for the Hawks, Clint Capela had 13 and De’Andre Hunter 11.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was not available because of a sore back. Rookie center Christian Koloko made his first career start.

Barnes made three of Toronto’s five 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Raptors turned six Atlanta turnovers into eight points to lead 34-28 after one.

The Hawks went up 49-48 after a basket from Young with 4:27 left in the second, but Siakam scored six points and Barnes had five as Toronto closed the half with a 16-4 run to lead 64-53 at the break.

Siakam shot 1 for 7 in the third but scored six of his nine points at the free throw line as the Raptors took a 95-80 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young had seven assists in the first. It’s the tenth time in his career that he’s had seven or more assists in a quarter. Seven of those 10 have come in first quarters. . Atlanta has scored 100 or more points in 28 consecutive games.

Raptors: Toronto outscored Atlanta 43-10 in fast break points. . Barnes had a season-high with eight assists. . F Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) was unavailable for the second straight game. . Former Raptors star Chris Bosh had 27 games with 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more assists.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Hawks rookie F AJ Griffin had two points, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. His father, Adrian Griffin, is a 10-year NBA veteran and, since 2018, a Raptors assistant coach.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Conclude a five-game trip at New York on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Visit San Antonio on Wednesday night.

