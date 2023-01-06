TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)JT Shumate scored 23 points, Tyler Cochran added 20 and Toledo rolled to a 102-74 victory over Western Michigan on Friday night.

Shumate had five rebounds for the Rockets (10-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran hit three 3-points and grabbed six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. sank four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Titus Wright led the Broncos (4-11, 0-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points and four assists, while Javaughn Hannah scored 14.

Toledo took the lead with 13:51 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-23 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo visits Kent State and Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.