DAYTON, Ohio (AP)David Shriver scored 18 points to lead VCU and Nick Kern sealed the victory with a layup with 16 seconds remaining as the Rams took down Dayton 63-62 on Friday night.

Shriver shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Rams (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Johns Jr. scored 16 points, going 8 of 12 from the field. Kern shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Toumani Camara led the way for the Flyers (12-6, 4-1) with 27 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Daron Holmes added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Dayton. Mustapha Amzil also had eight points. The Flyers ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Johns scored six points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 33-19. Shriver scored 18 points in the second half. VCU outscored Dayton by 15 points over the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. VCU hosts UMass while Dayton hosts Davidson.

