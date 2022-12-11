ELON, N.C. (AP)Sam Sherry scored 24 points, Max Mackinnon added 23 points, and Elon defeated JWU Charlotte 101-69 on Sunday.

Sherry and Mackinnon also contributed seven rebounds each for the Phoenix (2-8). Zac Ervin recorded 19 points, making six 3-pointers. The Phoenix snapped an eight-game skid.

Fred Patterson led the way for the Wildcats with 26 points and seven rebounds. Anthoney Ray added 20 points for JWU Charlotte. Ethan Smith also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.