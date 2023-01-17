NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored 23 points as Belmont beat Murray State 80-65 on Tuesday.

Sheppard also added six rebounds for the Bruins (14-6, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Friberg shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Racers (10-9, 5-4) were led in scoring by Rob Perry, who finished with 14 points. Murray State also got 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Jacobi Wood. Jamari Smith also had 11 points and two steals.

Belmont took the lead with 3:00 left in the first half and never looked back. Sheppard led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-30 at the break. Belmont pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Murray State by 11 points in the final half, as Sheppard led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Belmont visits Bradley while Murray State hosts Indiana State.

—

