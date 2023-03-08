FRISCO, Texas (AP)Jamarion Sharp had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-67 victory against UTEP on Wednesday night in the Conference USA Tournament.

Sharp had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Hilltoppers (17-15). Dontaie Allen was 4 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Dayvion McKnight shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Calvin Solomon finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Miners (14-18). Tae Hardy added 16 points and four assists for UTEP. In addition, Shamar Givance had 15 points and eight assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.