PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Khalil Shabazz scored 38 points and Tyrell Roberts added four in double as San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 93-87 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Dons (20-13). Roberts scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Marcus Williams recorded 13 points and was 4-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line.

Brandin Podziemski led the Broncos (23-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Carlos Stewart added 22 points and three steals for Santa Clara. Keshawn Justice also put up 16 points. The loss ended a seven-game win streak for the Broncos.

San Francisco entered halftime up 30-29. Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Shabazz led San Francisco with 23 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 74-74. Roberts scored his four double points while going 1 of 2 from the field.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.