EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Roti Ware had 19 points in SFA’s 82-72 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Ware had five rebounds and three steals for the ‘Jacks (16-9, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Latrell Jossell scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Jalil Beaubrun recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Justin Johnson led the way for the Vaqueros (12-14, 3-10) with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Daylen Williams added 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for UT Rio Grande Valley. Adante’ Holiman also recorded 10 points, five assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. SFA hosts Tarleton State while UT Rio Grande Valley visits Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.