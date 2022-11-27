LAVAL, Quebec (AP)Roti Ware scored 17 points as SFA beat UNC Greensboro 75-58 on Sunday.

Ware was 6 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Nigel Hawkins added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Sadaidriene Hall went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans (3-4) were led by Keondre Kennedy, who recorded 17 points. Donovan Atwell added 11 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Keyshaun Langley had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.