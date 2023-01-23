WASHINGTON (AP)William Settle and Marcus Dockery scored 14 points apiece to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-76 on Monday night.

Settle added seven rebounds for the Bison (12-10, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points.

The Eagles (6-16, 1-4) were led by Sam Sessoms with 23 points and seven rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 13 points and Daniel Titus scored 12.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Howard hosts North Carolina Central while Coppin State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.