Seton Hall will look to win its third straight game when it visits DePaul in Big East play on Saturday afternoon at Chicago.

The Pirates (10-8, 3-4) are coming off a 66-51 win over host Georgetown on Tuesday for their third win in their past four games.

DePaul (8-9, 2-4) ended a 22-game losing streak to Villanova with a 75-65 victory at home on Tuesday for their first win over the Wildcats since Jan. 3, 2008.

Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 of his career-high 24 points in the second half against the Hoyas to help the Pirates pull away.

With the game tied at 32 with 18:23 remaining, Dawes, who averages 11.7 points per game, scored his team’s next 15 points to give the Pirates a 47-38 lead they wouldn’t relinquish with 12:53 to go.

Jamir Harris, who averages 4.6 points per game, added nine, but no other Pirate scored more than Tyrese Samuel’s eight points against the Hoyas.

“We’re a good defensive team when we want to be,” Dawes said. “We’ve got all the talent in the world. We just have to make sure we stay connected. When we’re together, we’re a good team.”

DePaul also stormed back in the second half against Villanova. Trailing 31-30 at halftime, the Blue Demons outscored Wildcats 45-34 the rest of the way.

Da’Sean Nelson had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Javan Johnson added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Eral Penn chipped in 11 points and Umoja Gibson scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

DePaul scored 19 points off Villanova’s 14 turnovers, while the Wildcats converted the Blue Demons’ nine miscues into just eight points.

“I made them very aware that DePaul has lost 22 games in a row (to Villanova),” Blue Demons coach Tony Stubblefield said. “We’re trying to get this program off the ground. We’re building something and this is where it starts. You have to beat the guys that are at the top.”

Johnson averages a team-high 16.0 points per game, while Gibson averages a team-high 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals to go along with 15.2 points per game. Penn averages 10.3 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

