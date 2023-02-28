NEW YORK (AP)The rematch between undisputed women’s boxing champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano won’t take place as planned on May 20 because of an injury to Serrano.

The two were set to meet in Ireland in what would have been Taylor’s first time fighting in her home country as a pro. But the promotional companies for the fighters announced Tuesday that Serrano had sustained an unspecified injury.

They will attempt to reschedule at a later date.

Taylor edged Serrano by split decision last April in the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden, defending her lightweight title in what organizers called the most significant bout in women’s boxing history.

Serrano then returned to the 126-pound weight class and became the undisputed champion last month by beating Erika Cruz by unanimous decision back at Madison Square Garden. After the match ended, Taylor and promoter Eddie Hearn came into the ring to announce the May 20 match.

