NEW YORK (AP)Claude Giroux broke a tie early in the third period, former Ranger Derick Brassard scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat New York 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Patrick Kane’s Rangers debut.

Kane made his debut following his acquisition from Chicago, where he won the Stanley Cup three times. He had four shots on goal.

The Rangers led 3-2 entering the third after Vladimir Tarasenko scored a highlight-reel goal late in the second, but Ottawa scored twice in a two-minute span, then held on for its fourth straight victory.

Brassard – playing his 1,000th game – tied it at 1:35 with his 11th of the season off an assist from Giroux, who beat netminder Jaroslav Halak for his 26th goal at 3:26 to put Ottawa ahead to stay.

Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle (empty net) also scored for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored for New York.

BRUINS 7, SABRES 1

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and surging Boston beat Buffalo to become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points.

Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower-body injury to win their ninth straight.

Boston improved to 48-8-5 in its 61st game, besting the Montreal team from 1976-77 that reached 100 points in 62 games when there were regulation ties and no extra points for overtime or shootout victories. The Bruins have seven points for overtime and shootout victories in their 101 points.

Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton added goals for Boston. Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo.

PENGUINS 5, LIGHTNING 4, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game 2:13 into overtime and Pittsburgh Penguins completed a three-game season sweep of Tampa Bay.

Zucker was wide-open in the slot and one-timed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Penguins moved into the first wild card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of the New York Islanders.

Defenseman Jeff Petry scored twice in 25 seconds, Drew O’Connor also scored and Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. They have won four in a row overall – including a 7-3 victory over the Lightning in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Ross Colton, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the Lightning. They’ve lost three in a row.

KRAKEN 5, RED WINGS 4, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a power play at 3:33 of overtime to lift Seattle past Detroit.

Bjorkstrand also scored in regulation. Jared McCann also had two goals for the Kraken, scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes and giving him a career-high 29 goals. Jaden Schwartz added a goal for Seattle.

Martin Jones gave up three goals on 12 shots and was benched late in the second period and replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who finished regulation with 16 saves.

Jake Walman, Adam Erne, Ben Chiarot and Jonatan Berggren scored for Detroit.

STARS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Roope Hintz extended his scoring streak to four games with his third career hat trick and Dallas beat Chicago in the Blackhawks’ first home game since the Patrick Kane trade.

Jamie Benn snapped a tie in the third period and Matt Murray made 19 saves in his NHL debut, helping Dallas to its third win in four games. Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars.

Back at home after Kane was dealt to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Chicago dropped its third straight game. Seth Jones and Cole Guttman scored for the Blackhawks.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Calle Jarnkrok broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period and Joseph Woll made 25 saves in Toronto’s victory over Calgary.

After Jacob Markstrom stopped Morgan Rielly on a breakaway, Jarnkrok was able to score off the rebound as the net came off its moorings.

Mitch Marner tied it for Toronto at 7:36 of the second period, beating Markstrom from the high slot.

Blake Coleman scored on a short-handed breakaway for Calgary at 2:32 of the first period. Markstrom stopped 32 shots.

KINGS 3, CANADIENS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gabe Vilardi and Anze Kopitar scored in the third period and Los Angeles beat Montreal.

Alex Iafallo also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves to help the Kings win their fourth straight home game.

Josh Anderson had a power-play goal for Montreal. Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves.

WILD 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov scored his 38th and 39th goals of the season and Minnesota beat Vancouver for its third straight victory.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots.

BLUES 6, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Pavel Buchnevich had four assists, Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist and St. Louis beat San Jose.

Logan Brown, Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Pitlick also scored for the Blues. Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Alexander Barabonov had a goal and assist for San Jose. Logan Couture and Steven Lorentz also scored,

PREDATORS 2, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and Nashville beat Florida.

Matt Duchene and John Leonard each scored for Nashville, which also beat Florida 7-3 at home on Feb. 18. The Predators have won four of their last five games.

Brandon Montour scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

