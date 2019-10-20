Seminole Beach Volleyball team visits Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sands of Panama City Beach were covered in garnet and gold on Sunday as the Florida State Seminole Beach Volleyball team hosted a day of competition.

During fall competitions, the team can only play one day at a time and also can’t miss any classes. They, along with the teams they compete with, pick a neutral site to travel to for a round-robin type tournament.

Teams from Georgia State and the University of Alabama at Birmingham traveled to play against the Seminoles on the courts near Russell Fields Pier.

Head Coach of the Seminoles, Brooke Niles says they obviously have courts on campus in Tallahassee but the atmosphere and the elements are completely different on the beach.

Madison Fitzpatrick is a junior for the team and says the time they spend on a real beach is pretty different than on campus.

“On-campus on the courts, it’s easy to focus because it’s just the courts but here on the beach, you have so many different elements. You have a lot of people walking around, a lot more people watching, the ocean, the birds, the wind, the sun really so it’s a lot more exciting playing on the beach honestly,” Fitzpatrick said.

Niles says these types of days are beneficial too as the team prepares for postseason play.

“Our national championship is at Gulf Shores which is not too far away from here and it’s similar to this so this year, with our scheduling we tried to dedicate our time to playing on real beaches that are very similar to that at Gulf Shores,” Niles said.

The day of competition was originally scheduled for Saturday but Tropical Storm Nestor forced the tournament to Sunday. Niles says all the coaches were extremely flexible and it gave their student-athletes a chance to work on school assignments.

She says it’s good her team faces adversity at times and she’s confident they’re always ready to represent the spear.

“They were ready for anything. I think you’ll find a lot of beach volleyball athletes have amazing attitudes and their work ethic is unbelievable,” Niles said.

The Beach Volleyball team will play October 26 in Gulf Shores for another one-day event.

They hope to visit Gulf Shores again in May of 2020 to compete for a national title.

To keep up with the Seminole Beach Volleyball team, click here.