Seiffert Ready for Another Big Weekend at Greenbrier Classic

To say that this is a big week for local golfer C hase S eiffert would be an understatement.



Two weeks ago, t he Mosley alum completed his first ever top ten finish on the PGA T our at the T ravelers C hampionship.



Now he heads to W est Virginia to prepare for Greenbrier Classic, and an opportunity to once again make a statement on the big stage.

His 9th place finish at the Travelers automatically qualified him for this weekend's Greenbrier Classic.



Normally, he would have to be competing in a Monday qualifier, hoping to do well enough to make the cut.



Seeing as that's not the case this week, he's able to focus on the tournament itself. He'll play a Wednesday practice round, before teeing off in round one on Thursday.



What's really on the line here is FedEx Cup points, which put him closer to potentially achieving his long term goal – earning his PGA Tour card.



There's still a good bit that has to happen before that – he'll need to finish in the top 20 of the Web.com Playoffs at the end of the year – but suffice to say that he's in much better standing and perhaps a little ahead of schedule after his play at the Travelers.



That in and of itself has Sieffert excited heading into this weekend's tournament.

"I kind of have some FedEx Cup points now,” Seiffert says, “I can try to play my way into the Web.com Playoffs now if I can get a couple more FedEx Cup points at the Greenbrier. It's given me a chance to earn my card multiple different ways. It's given me a lot of opportunities. If I keep playing well and stay on this solid track I'm on, I could get my card faster than I thought."