SEC lifts ban on alcohol in stadiums

DESTIN, Fla. - The SEC has lifted the stadium-wide ban on alcohol.

Starting in the Fall, schools can choose whether they want to sell alcoholic beverages.

However, it's unclear whether schools will choose to implement the new policy.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said his school would not be "leading the charge" regarding in-stadium alcohol sales.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said he would have to discuss the school's position on selling alcohol with their president, student affairs and university police.

The SEC said alcohol sales will cut off at the end of the third quarter at football games and the 12-minute mark TV timeout of the second half in men's basketball games.

"Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages."