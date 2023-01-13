SEATTLE (AP)Riley Grigsby had 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 win against New Mexico State on Thursday.

Alex Schumacher made a pair of free throws for Seattle with 11 seconds left to cap the scoring. Marchelus Avery missed a 3-pointer for New Mexico State to end it.

Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Schumacher scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 5 for 7 from the line. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Issa Muhammad led the Aggies (7-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. DaJuan Gordon also had 11 points for New Mexico State. Xavier Pinson had 10 points and eight assists.

