EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Jordan Sears led UT Martin with 33 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 36 seconds remaining as the Skyhawks defeated SIU-Edwardsville 81-75 on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Sears also added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (19-13). Koby Jeffries scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Desmond Williams recorded 11 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Damarco Minor finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (19-14). Lamar Wright added 22 points and six rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

Sears scored nine points in the first half and UT Martin went into the break trailing 36-35. Sears scored a team-high 24 points for UT Martin in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.