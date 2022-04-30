NEW YORK (AP)Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1.

Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single.

”I felt like a weight was a little lifted when we got a hit,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with a grin. ”They have a very good pitching staff and you’ve got to grind out at-bats on them and take advantage when they make mistakes. And we were able to do so tonight.”

Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).

Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead.

”You know where he’s going to end up at the end of the year,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Schwarber, who has hit at least 25 homers in every full season since 2017. ”He hasn’t been there yet. He hurt us tonight.”

Alec Bohm walked and scored when Odubel Herrera chased Ottavino with a two-out double.

Rhys Hoskins homered leading off the eighth.

”It was all positive, especially flipping the page from yesterday,” Schwarber said.

Six Phillies pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

New York City native James Norwood (1-0) struck out one in a perfect sixth to earn his first career win. Norwood, who made his major league debut in 2018, recorded the milestone victory just weeks after the death of his father, Mark.

”Surreal – it was amazing doing it back where I grew up, especially with everything that happened a month ago with my dad,” Norwood said. ”Just felt great to be able to do it in New York.”

The Mets put two on with two outs in the eighth against Jeurys Familia before Corey Knebel entered and walked pinch-hitter J.D. Davis. But Knebel got Brandon Nimmo to ground out on the next pitch, then worked around a Francisco Lindor single in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson made a throwing error in the fifth that set up an unearned run.

Gibson allowed two hits and walked five with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Walker, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game after being sidelined since April 12 with right shoulder bursitis, allowed two hits and walked two with one strikeout over five innings.

”It was good to see him get back in the fight,” Showalter said of Walker, who hasn’t allowed a run in seven innings this year. ”It’s been tough on him being away. Hopefully he’s put himself in a position to contribute.”

A BUCK FOR SHOWALTER’S THOUGHTS

Mets manager Buck Showalter didn’t spend too much time reflecting on seeing a team of his pitch a no-hitter for just the second time – the first was by the New York Yankees’ Jim Abbott against Cleveland on Sept. 4, 1993.

”You don’t think about those things too much – I don’t know, are you supposed to have one every other year?” Showalter said. ”It’s rare and it was fun and I loved (how) the players and fans got a real kick out of it. I was kind of curious how they were going to react after. I thought they reacted perfectly.”

NO-NO CHANGING IT UP

Phillies manager Joe Girardi used the same lineup as he did in Friday’s no-hitter. It’s the first time this century that a team has started the exact same lineup the game after being no-hit.

”Same lineup? Yeah, they’re due,” Girardi said. ”That’s the bottom line.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Mickey Moniak (broken right hand) has begun to swing and throw lightly. Moniak was hit in the hand by a pitch in an exhibition game April 7.

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (elbow) left in the middle of an at-bat against J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Reid-Foley fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer. Showalter said Reid-Foley would undergo testing Sunday. . J.D. Davis (left ankle) appeared in a game for the first time since he was hit in the left ankle by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Genesis Cabrera on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA) lasted six innings in beating the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday – his longest start since last July 8.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) hasn’t lost in his last 23 starts, the longest streak since Walker Buehler went 23 straight starts without a loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2019-2021.