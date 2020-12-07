Scholar Athletes of the Week- Ryan and Chase Vineyard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is “The Twinyards” of Bay High School. Ryan and Chase Vineyard are twin brothers who play soccer for the Tornadoes.

“It’s almost like they always compete to see who’s gonna have the better game, and I mean it’s a joy to have, I’m gonna hate to lose them,” said Bay High head boys soccer coach Robert Hall.

Ryan is the senior goalie for the Bay boys soccer team. He and Chase both played basketball, baseball and football when he was young, when he started playing soccer in middle school he used the skills he gained in other sports to his advantage.

“I decided to play keeper when I really wasn’t as good as the other kids, so I thought maybe if I did something with my hands that I would excel at it and I’m here today,” Ryan said.

Coach Hall said Ryan is a great leader as a team captain.

“When the other players mess up, he tends to not get on them too hard, he lets them learn from their own mistakes, which is a good characteristic to have,” Hall said.

Ryan has a 4.3 GPA and is involved in several campus clubs including FCA, SGA, BETA, and Pep Clubs as well as being the senior class Sargent of Arms.

“Proud of it, I have experience of it for the past four years,” Ryan said.

Chase also starts for the Tornadoes at center back. He too used the experienced he gained while playing other sports growing up to help him become a better soccer player.

“I fell in love with defense and the art of it and how hard it is of a challenge to read people,” Chase said.

Coach Hall said Chase is the more vocal leader of the two brothers. Chase has a 4.0 GPA and is involved in several campus clubs including FCA, SGA, BETA, and Pep Clubs.

“I love being around the people, the atmosphere, and everything at Bay, it’s amazing, I couldn’t ask for a better school,” Chase said.

Coach Hall said Chase and Ryan both set a good example for their team.

“You can you can come to school you can do what you’re supposed to do you can have fun and you can still excel in the classroom,” Hall said.

The “Twinyards” both agree that it is great to play alongside their brother for the Tornadoes.

“I love him so much he’s such an amazing brother… it’s a very fun experience to play with him,” Chase said.

“We’ve had that chemistry all of our life, always been on the same team, we’ve played on the high school team together, so I just want him to excel just as much as I want to excel,” Ryan said.