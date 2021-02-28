Scholar Athlete of the Week- Zoe Gerlach

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Port St. Joe’s, Zoe Gerlach.

She is a key member of the Tiger Sharks athletic department. She’s played soccer and run both cross country and track for the high school.

“If somebody’s down she’s the first one to say I’ll do it for you coach, I’ll do it… she’s a big part, it will be a big loss to me when she leaves next year,” said Port St. Joe head cross country and track coach Keion McNair.

As a soccer and cross country team captain, Gerlach is always there for her teammates. That’s the same despite her personal challenges such as after Hurricane Michael.

“My family they run a vacation rental place and nearly all of the houses got wiped away so coming back from 250 houses to zero has been hard for my family,” Gerlach said.

The senior said the challenges she and her family have faced made her a stronger and better person.

She uses the life lessons she’s learned as she perseveres in her sports. She played in the soccer state playoffs and then ran at the opening meet of the track season all in the same week.

“I can’t wait to see her and where she’ll end up this season,” McNair said.

She’s also a member of the Student Government Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The National Honor Society, and the Senior Executive Council.

Despite all of her commitments she maintains a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending Chipola College next year on a cross country scholarship.

“Chipola has an occupational therapy track that I want to go in to and lead me on to FAMU,” Gerlach said.