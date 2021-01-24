Scholar Athlete of the Week- Zach Bischoff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s, Zach Bischoff.

The senior has played both soccer and football for the Marlins during his time at Arnold.

“He’s just a great leader, a great person and I could go on and on about Zach,” Arnold head boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond said.

Along with playing sports for the high school, he plays for the Florida Roots Futbol Club as well. He also works two different part-time jobs, however, he maintains a 4.1 GPA.

“Just kept working hard, honestly just didn’t stop, just kept going, so like I said, a little bit lack of sleep but sheer determination,” Bischoff said.

Hammond said the captain is always someone he can count on to get new players welcomed and acclimated to the team. Bischoff said he always aims to do that by letting his actions speak louder than his words.

“I try to push my team, but also make sure they understand, hey I am here for you,” Bischoff said.

His leadership is something the Marlins will lean on when the playoffs begin in just a couple of weeks, as they are chasing a state championship.

“Kind of unites the teams and keeps everybody together he kind of keeps the peace on the team, but he also keeps everyone in check,” Hammond said.

When his time as a Marlin does come to an end, Bischoff will continue his soccer and academic careers at Brevard College in North Carolina.

“It just felt like the right fit for me and also, I wanted four seasons,” Bischoff said.

He plans to study business and aims to help his family in any way he can following his college graduation.