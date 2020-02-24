Scholar Athlete of the Week – Yasmine Trammell

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week Sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Bay’s Yasmine Trammell. The student athlete has played basketball and volleyball for the Tornadoes.

“She carries herself very well she’s a leader by example, doesn’t really say much, but her action and behavior around the school is something for the younger kids to look up to,” Bay girls basketball head coach Deirdre Powell said.

Trammell averaged 16 points a game this season for the Tornadoes. She actually sat out her sophomore season due to injury and was still battling back from it through her junior year.

“Coming back for her senior year she was determined to step up for the team this year,” Powell said.

“Really it was to prove to myself I was able to do something that most people wouldn’t think I would be able to do, but it was really a mental battle it took a long time for me to actually believe that I could do it and and once I did it was a confidence booster for me to know I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” Trammell said.

The senior basketball captain is dual-enrolled and maintains a 3.7 GPA. Her talent and grades earning her an offer to play at Labette Community College in Kansas next year.

On the Bay campus, Trammell is a member of HOSA Club and is looking to pursue a degree in the medical field.

She said she will always look back at her time at Bay High fondly.

“Through all the years I felt like each year had something memorable but overall I felt like it was all memorable each practice each game that we played it was something to be you’ll remember,” Trammell said.