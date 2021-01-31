Scholar Athlete of the Week- Xavier Stillgess

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Xavier Stillgess.

The senior has played both football for the Rams and wrestled throughout high school.

“He’s an all-around good kid, takes care of his teammates, takes care of his friends especially his brothers, he’s got two brothers on the team with him he’s just an all-around good kid,” Rutherford head wrestling coach Jarod Melvin said.

Stillgess has made a name for himself both on the field and mat. He has been named to the all-county first team for football. He’s a two-time state qualifier for wrestling and he’s invited to compete at nationals this year.

“It helps the team a lot, I mean it the kids seeing his accolades and seeing him succeed and what he does to succeed I think pushes them,” Melvin said.

Stillgess said it’s what he’s learned on the mat that’s shaped his leadership, toughness, and character. He hopes to leave a lasting impression on his teammates.

“I hope that I can teach them everything that I know and you know, they in the future, they keep the program building,” Stillgess said.

He has a 3.1 GPA as a member of the National Honor Society and BETA clubs. He is also involved in his community.

“I go to church every Sunday and volunteer every Sunday, work with kids… it’s nice working with kids and teaching them about God and everything and watching them grow up is great,” Stillgess said.

He hopes to continue his athletic and academic career on an athletic scholarship.