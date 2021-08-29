Scholar Athlete of the Week – Will Varnes

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Franklin County’s, Will Varnes.

Quiet leadership is the mentality that Seahawks running back Will Varnes holds both on and off the field, and it’s synonymous with the way his coaches and teammates describe him.

“I mean I’ve been kind of quiet my whole life,” Varnes said. “I don’t really speak like that, I don’t know I just like, I don’t know. I don’t really speak like a lot.”

“I don’t really talk, I just let actions speak,” Varnes said.

Varnes sets the tone in the classroom at Franklin County, boasting over a 3.5 GPA, and for sports, he doesn’t just wear a helmet and pads, as he also pitches for the baseball team.

His football coach, Dirk Strunk, said his quiet leadership is something extremely rare and valuable at the high school level.

“You don’t have to talk about what you’re going to do, just go out there and do it,” Strunk said. “And the way he leads, and how he just shows up with the workman mentality, this is what I’ve got to do today, this is what I’m going to do to get better, it sets the example for everybody else. Don’t come telling me what you’re going to do, just come out here and show me what you’re going to do.”

Academics are the main focus for Varnes with college is on the horizon, but at this point, he’s not sure where he wants to attend, so sports are his form of therapy to alleviate some of that decision-making stress.

“It’s just something to get my mind off stuff,” Varnes said. “It just makes me concentrate, and it just makes my mind get off some stuff.”

In his final year with the football team, Varnes moved from the offensive line to the man running behind them as the tailback. He’s spent multiple seasons wearing the Seahawks colors, and every year fulfilling their team’s biggest need.

“He’ll play every down like it’s his last,” Strunk said. “He’s not going to leave anything to chance, he’s going to come out here he’s going to play hard and do what it takes to be successful, and he’s not going to take a play off. You know I know he has goals for what he wants to achieve out here and what he wants to achieve in baseball, and I think he’s going to do everything that it takes to accomplish those.”

College sports are something Varnes has always wanted to do, and if he gets the opportunity to play one of his favorite hobbies at the next level, he certainly plans on doing so.

Will Varnes: “I mean if I get an offer then I’ll definitely take it, for baseball or football.”