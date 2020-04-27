Scholar Athlete of the Week- Valeria Veras

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Bay’s Valeria Veras.

“Outstanding softball player outstanding student as well and a joy to be around all the time,” Bay softball head coach Thomas Allen said.

Veras has a 4.3 GPA and was on the varsity softball team all four years of high school.

“She’s one of the girls that leads by action with her play if you need a spark on the team it usually starts with Valeria,” Allen said.

The senior moved to Bay County from Puerto Rico when she was 9-years-old. She said softball held her adjust to a new country.

“I had teammates to talk to then I wouldn’t feel left out or anything,” Veras said.

Veras said she enjoyed playing the sport grown up and she hated to see her senior season canceled. Veras said she wants to thank all of the coaches she had over the years for making her time on the field great.

“It’s just kind of gone and now I have to find something else to be that passionate about,” Veras said.

Veras plans to attend Florida State University in the fall. She hopes to earn an undergraduate degree in Biology and go on to medical or dental school.