Scholar Athlete of the Week – Trent Antley

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Marianna’s, Trent Antley.

The senior offensive lineman’s character has shined bright on every football roster he’s ever been a part of, which is a sport he got into at a very young age.

“I just kind of entered rec football down the road,” Antley said. “And I guess the love for it started there. As I played, I started to develop more of a love for it, then I got to middle school, played my eighth-grade year, and then eventually started having workouts here at the high school.”

That’s when things really got rolling for Antley, as the first year he stepped on Marianna’s campus, he made an immediate impact.

“I played on varsity all four years, which is something not a lot of guys can say,” Antley said.

Antley is also a weightlifter for Marianna, and while he’s one of the top athletes at the school, his football coach, John Donaldson, said it’s his character that stands out the most.

“He’s those kids that all coaches want ten of,” Donaldson said. “He’s a three-year starter for us and a great student in the classroom, so Trent knowing what to do and when to do it has never been a problem.”

Being a go-getter is another thing Antley is known for. When he’s outside of the white lines, He spends his time in the books, holding a 3.79 GPA, is involved with SGA, and he’s the president of the national honors society at Marianna. He’s even dual enrolled at Chipola and has big plans after acquiring his associate’s degree.

“I’ve always kind of liked the medical field,” Antley said. “My family is well involved in it, it’s always just drawn something to me to just be able to help people and solve problems with that.”

Antley plans on earning his A.A. degree at Chipola before transferring to a larger college or university that he is still undecided on.