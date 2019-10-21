Scholar Athlete of the Week- Tanner Spooner

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Graceville’s Tanner Spooner.

The quarterback is in his first year with Graceville.

He was a Marianna Bulldog, but his family relocated after Hurricane Michael.

“I love these guys, when I first got here they helped me, they introduced me to the whole town,” said Spooner.

The Tigers are 5-2 and head coach Barry Gardner said Spooner is a big reason why.

“When it gets hard in the middle of the game and they look to you for answers and you just go and do what you have to do,” said Spooner.

He boasts a 3.5 GPA and hopes to study Biomedical Engineering in college on a football scholarship.

“It all goes together if you got good grades usually you so pretty good on the football field,” said Gardner.