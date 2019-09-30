Scholar Athlete of the Week- Sydney Polanin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Arnold’s Sydney Polanin.

Polanin is on both the track and girl’s golf teams for Arnold.

She has played golf ever since she was very young but decided to start pursuing the sport seriously before her freshman year.

“I think golf is really a great game because it’s so mentally strengthening, it’s something that you have to have a mental toughness for they always say it’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent skill and it’s really true,” said Polanin.

She uses those mental skills to help her in the classroom.

She has a 4.6 weighted and 3.9 unweighted GPA and is the only student at Arnold who will receive an AP Capstone Diploma at graduation.

Arnold girl’s golf coach, Josh Laatch, said Polanin’s work ethic on and off the course is what makes her standout.

“That definitely translates to the golf course because she’s very methodical and persistent in her golf play as well,” said Laatch.

Polanin would like to go to college somewhere in the northeast and doesn’t plan to play golf right now, but wouldn’t turn down an offer.

” I think if the opportunity is there and that I somewhere I was interested in attending than it would be awesome,” said Polanin.

She would like to study political science or pre-law for under grad and go to law school after that.