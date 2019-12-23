Scholar Athlete of the Week- Sarah McCoy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Sarah McCoy.

The student athlete has played both soccer and volleyball for the Rams.

She is called ‘Team Mom’ by her teammates because she is always taking care of everyone.

“I’ll have like a first aid kit in my bag an I’ll bring snacks for everybody,” McCoy said.

Rutherford girls soccer head coach, Michelle Treadway, said the senior plays a big role for the Rams on the field.

“As one of our seniors she does demand the attention of our younger players too so a lot of all around good traits from her,” Treadway said.

The student athlete is in Rutherford’s IB Program and maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA.

McCoy hopes to attend the University of Florida or Berry College and go on to Veterinary school.

“You can see how it helps people when they come in with their animal sick you just you want to help them that way they can feel better and their animal can feel better,” McCoy said.