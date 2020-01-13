Scholar Athlete of the Week- Rielle Gibson

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s Rielle Gibson.

“I want people to look at me at more than just an athlete I want people to look back and be like he was a great student he led in every aspect more than just basketball,” Gibson said.

Gibson has played basketball for the Dolphins all four years of high school. The team captain maintains a 3.38 GPA and is the co-captain of FCA.

“For my family it’s always been about putting God first so I felt it was very important for me to get involved with a club that has some something to do with Christ,” Gibson said.

Molsey boys basketball head coach, Michael Memmen, said the captain is a great leader for the team.

“The type of teammate that would go pick up his teammate 20 minutes out of the way just to have everyone here at practice,” Memmen said.

Gibson plans to study business and go to college somewhere to play basketball.