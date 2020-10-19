Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ragan Kinard

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Ragan Kinard.

“She’s been a tremendous impact, and she’s gonna be severely missed you now graduating this year,” Mosley head volleyball coach Michelle Mask said.

Kinard has played varsity volleyball for the Dolphins since she was a freshman. She has been a team captain since her sophomore season.

“It was always hard to take her off the court, any time you had to make a substitution because she is a leader on the court,” Mask said.

The senior maintained a 4.23 GPA while accumulating impressive stats with the team. According to MaxPreps, she had nearly 1,000 career kills, 1763 blocks, and 356 digs.

“I really enjoyed playing with Mosley over the past four years, like that’s a really long time, and they’ve really become a family to me, and that’s really special,” Kinard said.

Kinard has also played tennis for the Dolphins. She is a member of Pura Vida Club, Never Thirst club, BETA, NAHS, NHS, and Diamond Girls. She said she was given the advice to join clubs freshman year in an effort to make friends, and it turned into much more.

“You get so close and you get involved with your school, and also most clubs are service-oriented so you get to help out your community at the same time,” Kinard said.

The senior class has gone through a lot of adversity together throughout their time as Dolphins.

“We’ve never had a normal season in Mosely volleyball,” Kinard said.

Mask said the group went through more than any she has ever coached.

Most recently, they were seeded to play against a tough Wakulla team in the first round of the district playoffs this season due to the FHSAA’s blind draw. Mosley lost by two points in five sets.

Although it was heartbreaking for the team, Kinard still led them just as she had all throughout high school.

“These girls especially Ragan, has learned life throws you a lot of curveballs, and her especially could talk to the girls and say this is life, not everything’s gonna fall your way, and it’s what you do with that kind of defines you as a person,” Mask said.

The senior will take those life lessons with her into her next chapter of life. She plans to play volleyball in college but has not decided where that will be yet, but she has a few offers already.

“I do love the game so much, and it’s just like the feeling of being with the team is really amazing, and I think I don’t want to lose it yet,” Kinard said.

Kinard plans to study pre-law with aspirations to become an attorney.