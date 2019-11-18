Scholar Athlete of the Week- Parker Metz

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young is North Bay Haven’s Parker Metz.

Metz is on the football and weightlifting teams for North Bay Haven.

“It’s life to him school football the team the weight room the team that’s life to Parker,” said North Bay Haven head football coach, Andy Siegal.

Although his time on the football field is over he still plans to make an impact on the program through the weightlifting team.

“I’m excited to like to teach and help grow our young guys because plenty of football player are going to be in the weight room too,” said Metz.

Metz spends his weekends volunteering in the community and helping his teammates with their academics.

“How do you beat that the guy is tutoring his teammates that’s unbelievable he’s what football should be, every high school football player should be like Parker,” said Siegal.

Metz wants to got to college to study criminal justice and become a U.S. Marshall one day.

“I just want to help protect my community my family my friends I just want to help protect people,” said Metz.